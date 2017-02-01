UT Tyler students speak out on immigration ban

UT Tyler administrators are taking a stance on President Donald Trump’s immigration ban on seven predominantly Muslim countries. In a statement, the chancellor said the university will serve as a support system for the community impacted by the ban.

"Our school is very supportive of all races. There's really no racism here that I've ever seen,” said Natasha Cabucio, a sophomore at UT Tyler.

She shares her sympathy for students who are not making a trip home to see their families, for fear of being detained.

Friday, President Trump issued an executive order on immigration.

It blocks travelers from seven predominantly Muslim countries for 90 days, and suspends refugees from entering the country for 120 days. Syrian refugees are suspended indefinitely.

Airport protests sparked across the nation.

UT Tyler student Carlee Duran said one of her friends was at an airport in Dallas during the protests.

"It's just crazy to think all this is happening,” she said.

The nation can't be surprised, Duran said, because Trump is following through with his campaign promises.

"It shows he's doing what he said he was going to do. Like, he's not messing around. We should take him seriously. Again, it's crazy to think this happened so fast," she said.

Chancellor William McRaven released a statement on Monday. He wrote:

“I believe that the talent, energy, and ideas flowing into the United States of America – and to UT System institutions – from countries around the world are among our greatest strengths. The men and women who show up at our shores and our doors – ready to study, work, and participate – make us stronger, smarter, more competitive, and more attuned to the rest of the globe.”

Chancellor McRaven addressed leaders in Washington D.C., asking them to think about what he considered American core values.

“We ask that our leaders in Washington, D.C., move quickly to clarify the intent of this order, bring reasonable and expeditious process to its implementation, and send the message to the rest of the world that the United States remains open and welcoming to those who want to come here to learn, work and to live the American experience."

Also in that statement, Chancellor McRaven said those impacted by this travel ban can always seek help for travel guidance from the international office here at UT Tyler.

"It gives you a sense of comfort knowing that your school's there for you and they're not going to turn their back on you,” Duran said.

