Vacant Carlton Hotel building could soon hit market

TYLER - One of Downtown Tyler's tallest buildings could soon go on the market.

Tuesday, Smith County commissioners approved the search for a real estate broker to sell the old Carlton Hotel building at the intersection of South Broadway and Elm Street.

A number of county offices – including those for the sheriff, fire marshal and district attorney – were housed there after the hotel closed its doors.

Now vacant, the building has seen better days – just ask Henry Bell, Chief Operating Officer of the Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce.

As a child, Bell attended family weddings and birthday parties at the Carlton, which opened in 1954.

"They had a swimming pool that was high up in the floors and little cabana rooms."

Though the pool remains, it’s hardly looks how Bell remembers it.

The Carlton Hotel closed in 1971.

In 1979, Smith County bought the property and moved employees in. They have all since moved out – leaving the county with a big, empty building on its hands.

That could soon change amid a decision in Tuesday’s commissioner’s court meeting.

“We've done two studies and tried to sell it twice, so maybe the third time will be the charm,” said Commissioner Jo Ann Hampton.



Commissioners unanimously approved a measure Tuesday allowing the county to seek out a broker to help them sell the Carlton.



“We took that as a first step to test the private market to see if there's any interest,” said Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran.



Moran said the county will only consider potential buyers who plan to transform the Carlton into a space that benefits the community. The commissioners’ decision to hire a brokerage firm allows them to place such restrictions on buyers.



“We want to have the ability to understand that there is actually something going to happen to the building if we go the brokerage route and sell it to a private company,” explained Moran, who said he wants to know a buyer would not leave the Carlton sitting vacant.

That’s good news for people like Bell who remember what the Carlton once was.



“Quite frankly, I don't really care what it is inside but just as long as it's really attractive on the outside and has good usage that's important,” Bell said.

Commissioners could end up deciding a sale is not the right avenue and hold onto the Carlton for some other use.

However, Moran said hiring a broker is the best way to test the real estate market and, ultimately, make the right decision for the community.

