Vacant positions at Frankston ISD are filled

More than 30 teachers and staff members resigned from the Frankston school (Photo: KYTX)

FRANKSTON - The school board meeting was drastically different compared to what it was in July, since the vacant teacher positions have been filled. The uproar of staff members and educators leaving began when it was believed superintendent John Allen laid off former the high school principal without warning. It was two months before the school year ended.

CBS 19 reached out to Superintendent Allen. He declined to go on camera, however, in regards to the bullying accusations Allen said he's aware of them. Allen said he's professional and cordial with his staff. As far as the harassment claim against him, Allen said a lawyer has been contacted.

When asked about the high school principal being laid off, Allen responded he was working to become a superintendent himself.

The first day of school in Frankston ISD is August 28.

