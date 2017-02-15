Valentine's Day deliveries continue during severe weather

LONGVIEW - Florists tell us nothing will stop them from delivering gifts on Valentine’s day.



Tonya Watson is a florist at Bella Fleur in Longview. She's working overtime to get flower deliveries out.



She says Valentine’s Day is a rush for her and the entire team. They plan weeks in advance making sure every flower is perfect before being delivered.



"We're just slowing down being a little more cautious, but we are going to get everybody's deliveries out and on time,” Watson said. “We don't want anybody disappointed or sad."



Watson adds; she knows how important this day is for relationships. These gifts can make or break a them.



(© 2017 KYTX)