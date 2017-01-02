Van Zandt Sheriff's Office looking for wanted felon

Kenneth Shane Henson

VAN ZANDT - The Van Zandt Sheriff's Office is looking for a felon that evaded arrest during a recent police chase.

According to a Grand Saline Police Department Facebook post, Kenneth Shane Hanson allegedly led officers on a high speed chase before running into the woods. He was last seen in the area around Van Zandt County Road 1308.

Police ask that if anyone sees him or has any information on his whereabouts to contact the Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office or Crime Stoppers.

