Police chase ends in crash near John Tyler High School

Stephanie Esquivel, KYTX 8:37 AM. CDT August 15, 2017

SMITH COUNTY - Smith County deputies say at least one suspect is in custody after a car chase ended in a crash, near John Tyler High School, on Tuesday morning. 
 
A deputy on scene said the chase started around 5:00 a.m. in Smith County. He said it was a long distance pursuit and Tyler Police assisted. 
 
The suspect crashed the pickup truck into a sign that was on a business property next to the high school. At this time it is unknown if the suspect was injured, or why the chase started. 
 
This is a developing story. We'll post any updates as more details are released. 
 
 
 
 
 

