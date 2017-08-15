SMITH COUNTY - Smith County deputies say at least one suspect is in custody after a car chase ended in a crash, near John Tyler High School, on Tuesday morning.

A deputy on scene said the chase started around 5:00 a.m. in Smith County. He said it was a long distance pursuit and Tyler Police assisted.

The suspect crashed the pickup truck into a sign that was on a business property next to the high school. At this time it is unknown if the suspect was injured, or why the chase started.

This is a developing story. We'll post any updates as more details are released.

© 2017 KYTX-TV