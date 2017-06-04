Verify: Can an exposed hypodermic needle carry an active virus?

System.Object

A viral post on social media started in California is raising a lot of questions on social media.

CBS19 sought out to verify the questions asked online.

QUESTION:

Can an exposed hypodermic needle carry an active virus?

ANSWER:

Yes, it depends on the virus. The HIV virus survives a couple of hours, but Hepatitis B virus which is not an uncommon cause of Hepatitis can last at least a week.

SOURCES:

UT Health Northeast - Richard Wallace, MD - Infectious Disease Expert

© 2017 KYTX-TV