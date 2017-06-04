Verify: Can an exposed hypodermic needle carry an active virus?

A viral post on social media started in California is raising a lot of questions on social media.
CBS19 sought out to verify the questions asked online.
QUESTION:
Can an exposed hypodermic needle carry an active virus?
ANSWER:
Yes, it depends on the virus. The HIV virus survives a couple of hours, but Hepatitis B virus which is not an uncommon cause of Hepatitis can last at least a week.
SOURCES:
UT Health Northeast - Richard Wallace, MD - Infectious Disease Expert
