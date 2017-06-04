KYTX
Verify: Can an exposed hypodermic needle carry an active virus?

Tashara Parker visits a UT Health Northeast health expert for the answers on today's VERIFY topic.

Tashara Parker, KYTX 11:09 AM. CDT June 04, 2017

A viral post on social media started in California is raising a lot of questions on social media.

CBS19 sought out to verify the questions asked online.

QUESTION:

Can an exposed hypodermic needle carry an active virus?

ANSWER:

Yes, it depends on the virus. The HIV virus survives a couple of hours, but Hepatitis B virus which is not an uncommon cause of Hepatitis can last at least a week.

SOURCES:

UT Health Northeast - Richard Wallace, MD -  Infectious Disease Expert

