VERIFY: What attracts mosquitoes?

Two mosquitoes have tested positive for West Nile Virus in Tyler causing concern about the Zika Virus as well. (Photo: KYTX)

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, eight Texas counties have reported cases of the Zika virus this year. Two of those cases were in Smith County.

Health experts recommend residents take precautions to keep mosquitoes away.

But, have you ever wondered why mosquitoes are so attracted to certain people? Have you heard it's because of your scent, your gender or even your size?

CBS19 takes a look at some of the myths and verifies which are true and which are false.

"All it takes is just one bite. People get bit all the time by mosquitoes, but it's just that one infected bite is what's gonna getcha," said Fred Killingsworth from the Gregg County Health Department.

But, is it true that all mosquitoes bite humans? This is actually FALSE.

According to the Center for Disease Control, there are more than 3,000 species of mosquitoes around the world. Some feed on plant nectar, birds and reptiles. Of the species that do feed on humans, only the females bite. The reason is because they consume the protein in the blood to produce their eggs.

When outdoors, people often wonder why mosquitoes seem to be attracted to some individuals more than others. But are they? We verified this as TRUE.

Researches at the CDC said scents play a big role. Ingredients in a person's sweat and skin secretions, which are determined by genetics, can make someone more attractive to a mosquito than another.

Lastly, does size matter when it comes to being bitten? This is actually TRUE.

According to the American Mosquito Control Association, mosquitoes tend to prefer men over women and adults over children. This is because they produce more mosquito attractants like carbon dioxide and lactic acid. They also have more body mass to bite.

As for how to protect oneself against mosquitoes, health experts advise people to remember the four D's. This includes dusk till dawn, which are the times of day that mosquitoes are most active and when people should stay indoors. Dress in long sleeves and long pants when outside for extra protection. When shopping for insect repellent, look for the ingredient DEET. Also, remember to drain standing water in the backyard, because it can become a potential breeding site for mosquitoes.

