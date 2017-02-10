Victim identified in fatal Gentry Pkwy accident

TYLER - Police have released the identity of the person killed in a one-car wreck on West Gentry Parkway Thursday night.

Harold Wayne Coleman, 58, died when the car he was in veered across the southeast bound lanes of traffic, left the roadway and struck a guide wire for a telephone pole.

Four other people in the car had non life-threatening injuries.

According to Public Information Officer Don Martin, investigators are waiting on lab results to determine if alcohol may have been involved.

