Vidor man heading to federal prison, drug trafficking

BEAUMONT - Vidor, Texas native, Jonathan Derick Hickey, 36, will serve up to 10 years in federal prison as he is guilty of drug trafficking violations.

In court, information was presented that revealed officers saw Hickey met with the driver of another vehicle in the West Orange Wal-Mart parking lot and then moved to the Wendy's parking lot.

Deputies observed what they believed to be the transfer of drugs between those drivers.

Police then pulled over the driver of the other vehicle and a canine officer was called to the scene. The dog alerted law enforcement officials signifying he smelled illegal drugs in the vehicle.

After a search, it was discovered that the driver had about one ounce of methamphetamine in the vehicle console. The driver told officers that he got the drugs from Hickey and that Hickey was in possession of another eight ounces of marijuana in his vehicle.

Officers then stopped and searched Hickey's vehicle to discover cash, a meth pipe, about 12 ounces of methamphetamine, marijuana and other pills.

A search of Hickey's residence was also conducted, revealing a firearm and additional drug paraphernalia.

He was indicted by a federal grand jury in April of this year.

Hickey now faces a minimum of 10 years and up to life in prison. His actual sentence will be determined after a hearing is scheduled.

