Violent crimes still on the rise in Longview

Longview police crime report

LONGVIEW - Violent crimes are plaguing Longview. Last year the city's population went down, which means the chances of you becoming a victim is rising. For parents, they say they fear for their children.



"The crimes have gone up significantly over the past 10 years and that's really scary," Longview resident Ginger Moore said. “What makes it worse, is that these are our own people that being more violent and aggressive.”



Ginger Moore is the mother to four children. She says she already worries for them, but after seeing the crime report, she has become more cautious.



The population of Longview is slowly decreasing, making the percentage of being a victim to a violent crime still high.

The number of homicides has doubled in the last five years.In 2011 there were seven homicides.2016 missed the record mark of 2015's 15 homicides only by one person.

Other crimes such as aggravated and sexual assaults saw the same rise. With such high rates of violence, Longview is now becoming one of the most dangerous cities in Texas.



