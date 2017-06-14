Virginia shooting sparks gun control debate

An early morning shooting at a Virginia baseball diamond that injured 5 and left House Majority Whip Steve Scalise in critical condition sparked debate over gun control policy on Wednesday.

According to Attorney Sean Healy, this morning’s shooting is just another example of how expanded gun rights could save lives.

“In general the only person who is going to stop a bad person with a gun is a good person with a gun,” said Healy.

As a NRA supporter, Healy says that the more people who are armed in situations like this, the more likely it is people will be killed.

On the other side of the debate, Vik Verma with Organizing for Action says that while he would like to see stronger gun control laws, he doubts the shooting will lead to any meaningful change.

“It will require our country to have the resolve to address those issues,” Verma said.

Both sides calling for change but unable to see possible compromise down the road.

“Until we get to a point where that is unacceptable, I don’t see it changing anytime soon,” Verma said.

© 2017 KYTX-TV