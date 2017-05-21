Volunteers help Tyler residents without clean water

Rolling out to the parking lot with carts full of bottled water, Ayanna Poole and her friends spent Sunday afternoon delivering water to Tyler residents.

For the third consecutive day, portions of Tyler remain under a boil water notice.

“It’s been an ongoing issue so it hurts a lot,” Poole said.

With many families unable to provide their kids with clean drinking water, Poole said she couldn’t just sit around and do nothing.

“It’s nothing but love to be able to do that for your community,” Poole said.

As they dropped off cases of bottled water throughout the affected neighborhoods, Audrea Washington said that she hopes people hold the local government accountable.

“We need to stand up, go to the courthouse. Talk to the water commission,” Washington said.

The boil water notice remains in effect in the following areas: Claude Street to the North…West Houston Street to the South, Vine Avenue to the East, and South Peach Avenue to the West.

