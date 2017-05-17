Volunteers use metal detectors to find items for tornado victims

Carefully combing through a pile of debris, Nathan Wright and Vicki Merritt have their own special way of helping tornado victims who have lost everything.

“It’s like finding a needle in a stack of needles,” Wright said.

Using metal detectors, they do what they can to bring a little light to those who have had their homes by the Van Zandt County tornados.

“One day we found all four of this lady’s rings. She was an older lady and it was right before mother’s day,” Merritt said.

Meeting victims online via Facebook, they travel out to former homes where they spend most afternoons skimming over copper wires, coins, and pieces of aluminum.

However, occasionally finding missing items makes it all worth it.

“They are so grateful, I’m glad we can give back,” Wright said.

