Voters share why they head to polls for 2018 primaries

Voters expressed their reasons why they headed to the polls to cast their vote. (Photo: JJ Maldonado, KYTX)

TYLER, TX - Many races brought people out to the polls for the Texas primary election on Tuesday.

Voters said it’s their civic duty to making sure their voices are heard.

“Simple reason, every vote counts,” Ed Thompson, voter, said. “You want to have a say in the community you have to vote, you have to be involved.”

Thompson said one of the reasons he voted was because local races hold priority for him over national races.

"I try to stay involved in the grassroots part of what's going on in my community not only locally but statewide and nationally, but local stuff is really what affects your life,” he said.

There is one specific race on the ballot that drew Lance Davis to the poll.

"The district attorney was really the primary one,” Davis said. “Honestly sometimes I'm not excited as I should be in voting. But, because I have some past experiences in that area, I really wanted to get out and vote and encourage my wife to get out here and vote and she went out and voted early also.”

Some people who’ve cast their vote said issues like gun control are still important to them.

“I think we need good school safety and maybe change some of the gun laws to access [or] buy a firearm,” Jan Turzeynski, a voter, said.

Others say it’s their duty.

“It’s our privilege and honor based on those that have served before us and fought for our country and fought for our fight,” Davis said.

© 2018 KYTX-TV