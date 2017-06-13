WATCH: SCSO releases drone footage of Tyler business fire

TYLER - Numerous explosions could be heard from Tyler Welders Supply located at 3539 State Highway 271 in Tyler starting around 2 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

Eric Olmstead caught this image of the explosion you can see above the tree line.

Officials evacuated the area within a half-mile radius of the business as a precaution, and a shelter was opened at Pine Springs Baptist Church on County Road 334 where anyone affected can go to stay cool and get help if needed.

According to business owner Melvin Ruyle, the fire started after a truck was backing in with material called "settling."

Ruyle first saw smoke, then stated "wasn’t just a few minutes I saw balls of fire. Big balls of fire."

The fire is still smoldering, particularly in the settling tanks. Firefighters will stay on the scene overnight to monitor the flames.

Tyler Welders Supply employs between 20-30 people, and all were safely evacuated despite the large amount of shrapnel that was flying through the air.

"They left their cell phones and everything because they had to get out right away," Ruyle said.

Sheriff Larry Smith released some of the drone footage and in it, shrapnel can be seen flying in all different directions for quite some distance as each explosion erupted.

Ruyle opened the settling plant four years ago after another plant he was a partner in was destroyed in a similar fire. His plant delivers to customers in Dallas, Houston, Louisiana, among others.

Rulyle estimates the damage to be close to a million dollars or more, but says "we're going to be alright."

Traffic around the scene has since returned to normal, but so far, there is no confirmation if the evacuation has been officially lifted.

