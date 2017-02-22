KYTX
Wate Cooler Question: 2-22-17

KYTX 7:09 AM. CST February 22, 2017

Today's Water Cooler Question: 42% have really wanted to do THIS, but didn't go through with it.
 
The answer is: Throw something at the TV.
 

(© 2017 KYTX)


