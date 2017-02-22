Close Wate Cooler Question: 2-22-17 KYTX 7:09 AM. CST February 22, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Today's Water Cooler Question: 42% have really wanted to do THIS, but didn't go through with it. The answer is: Throw something at the TV. (© 2017 KYTX) CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment More Stories Tyler police investigating overnight fight at… Feb 22, 2017, 11:44 a.m. Official: Trump to revoke transgender bathroom guidance Feb 22, 2017, 11:54 a.m. Dallas Co. man sentenced for ETX carjacking, bank robberies Feb 22, 2017, 11:10 a.m.
