KYTX
Close

Water Cooler Question: 1-12-17

KYTX 7:05 AM. CST January 12, 2017

Today's Water Cooler Question:  80% think they are good at THIS, but they are not. 
 
The answer is: Spelling!
 

(© 2017 KYTX)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
More Stories