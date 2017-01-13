Close Water Cooler Question: 1-13-17 KYTX 7:05 AM. CST January 13, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Today's Water Cooler Question: The average person does THIS 5 times a day. The answer is: Frown! (© 2017 KYTX) CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment More Stories Tyler Police Motorcycle officer involved in traffic accident Jan 12, 2017, 6:30 p.m. RECALL ALERT: Thousands of salt lamps are shock, fire hazard Jan 12, 2017, 7:24 a.m. Two East Texans celebrate living more than a century Jan 12, 2017, 10:28 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs