KYTX
Close

Water Cooler Question: 1-13-17

KYTX 7:05 AM. CST January 13, 2017

Today's Water Cooler Question: The average person does THIS 5 times a day.
 
The answer is: Frown!
 

(© 2017 KYTX)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
More Stories