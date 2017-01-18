Close Water Cooler Question: 1-18-17 KYTX 7:03 AM. CST January 18, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Today's Water Cooler Question: A new study has revealed THIS is the where most arguments occur? The answer is: Parking lot! (© 2017 KYTX) CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment More Stories Tyler police release video of Ricky Williams search Jan 18, 2017, 3:04 p.m. Tyler officials react to EPA filings Jan 18, 2017, 6:54 p.m. Longview city officials warn to stay away from Paul… Jan 18, 2017, 5:12 p.m.
