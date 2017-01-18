KYTX
Water Cooler Question: 1-18-17

KYTX 7:03 AM. CST January 18, 2017

Today's Water Cooler Question: A new study has revealed THIS is the where most arguments occur?

The answer is: Parking lot!
 

(© 2017 KYTX)


