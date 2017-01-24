KYTX
Water Cooler Question: 1-24-17

KYTX 7:07 AM. CST January 24, 2017

Today's Water Cooler Question: An only child has never had THIS job. 

The answer is: President of the United States.
 

(© 2017 KYTX)


