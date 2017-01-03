Close Water Cooler Question: 1-3-16 KYTX 7:04 AM. CST January 03, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Today's Water Cooler Question: 1 in 4 men say they never use this common product. The Answer is: Deodorant CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment More Stories Customs outage causes chaos, backups at airports Jan. 2, 2017, 9:17 p.m. Alto teen's memory lives on through organ donation awareness Jan. 2, 2017, 5:21 p.m. Lighten Up East Texas kicks off Jan. 2, 2017, 4:47 p.m.
