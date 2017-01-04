Close Water Cooler Question: 1-4-17 KYTX 7:04 AM. CST January 04, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Today's Water Cooler Question: According to a recent survey,19% of women say THIS is the greatest sound in the world.The answer is: A wine bottle opening. CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment More Stories Ford cancels Mexico plant, expands U.S. factory Jan. 3, 2017, 11:57 a.m. Bodies of dad, son found in Lake Tawakoni; family… Jan. 3, 2017, 6:21 a.m. Why New Year's resolutions fail and how to succeed Jan. 3, 2017, 7:34 p.m.
