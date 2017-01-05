KYTX
Close

Water Cooler Question: 1-5-17

KYTX 7:02 AM. CST January 05, 2017

Today's Water Cooler Question: Almost half of us admit we yelled for help when this happened.
 
The answer is: Ran out of toilet paper.


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
More Stories