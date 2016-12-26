Close Water Cooler Question: 12-26-16 KYTX 7:37 AM. CST December 26, 2016 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Today's Water Cooler Question: Even though THESE are considered kids' stuff, 75% of adults say they have one. The answer is: Piggy Banks CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment More Stories Texas Rangers investigate death of man in county jail Dec 26, 2016, 3:45 p.m. Top 12 Best after Christmas sales and deals 2016 Dec 26, 2016, 2:47 a.m. Pennsylvania prof under fire for 'white genocide' tweet Dec 26, 2016, 4:03 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs