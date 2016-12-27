Close Water Cooler Question: 12-27-16 KYTX 7:11 AM. CST December 27, 2016 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Today's Water Cooler Question: 80% of children said they've lied about this to their parents. The answer is: Brushing their teeth. CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment More Stories 'Bubba Claus' dies on Christmas Eve, leaves behind legacy Dec 27, 2016, 10:17 p.m. Silver Alert discontinued for man last seen in Jacksonville Dec 27, 2016, 5:09 p.m. WATCH LIVE: 'Eagle cam' streaming SW Florida bald… Dec 26, 2016, 6:01 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs