Close Water Cooler Question: 12-28-16 KYTX 7:40 AM. CST December 28, 2016 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Today's Water Cooler Question is: 1-in-10 men keep THIS for over 10 years. The answer is: Underwear CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment More Stories 'Bubba Claus' dies on Christmas Eve, leaves behind legacy Dec 27, 2016, 10:17 p.m. Silver Alert discontinued for man last seen in Jacksonville Dec 27, 2016, 5:09 p.m. WATCH LIVE: 'Eagle cam' streaming SW Florida bald… Dec 26, 2016, 6:01 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs