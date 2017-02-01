KYTX
Close

Water Cooler Question: 2-1-17

KYTX 11:55 AM. CST February 01, 2017

Today's Water Cooler Question: 1-in-4 married people say if they won a large lottery jackpot, they'd do THIS.

The answer is: Get a divorce.

(© 2017 KYTX)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
More Stories