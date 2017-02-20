Close Water Cooler Question: 2-20-17 KYTX 6:57 AM. CST February 20, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Today's Water Cooler Question: More than half of women say doing THIS makes a guy better looking. The answer is: holding a musical instrument. (© 2017 KYTX) CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment More Stories Kayla Gomez-Orozco murder suspect arraignment set… Feb 20, 2017, 12:37 p.m. BGC tractor-trailer spins 180 degrees after hitting… Feb 20, 2017, 12:05 p.m. ‘Tinder for Teens:' How predators could be using app… Feb 17, 2017, 1:13 p.m.
