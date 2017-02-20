KYTX
Close

Water Cooler Question: 2-20-17

KYTX 6:57 AM. CST February 20, 2017

Today's Water Cooler Question: More than half of women say doing THIS makes a guy better looking.  
 
The answer is: holding a musical instrument.
 

(© 2017 KYTX)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
More Stories