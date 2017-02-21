KYTX
Water Cooler Question: 2-21-17

KYTX 7:08 AM. CST February 21, 2017

Today's Water Cooler Question: 14% do THIS for at least a half hour everyday at work.
 
The answer is: Nothing!
 

