Water Cooler Question: 2-27-17

KYTX 6:51 AM. CST February 27, 2017

Today's Water Cooler Question: According to a new survey, more than 1-in-3 people do THIS while they're dreaming.

The answer is: Text.

(© 2017 KYTX)
