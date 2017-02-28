KYTX
Water Cooler Question: 2-28-17

KYTX 6:56 AM. CST February 28, 2017

 Today's Water Cooler Question: 70% of women say they know a man trusts them when he does THIS…
 
The answer is: Give them the keys to his car.
 

(© 2017 KYTX)


