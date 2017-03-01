KYTX
Water Cooler Question: 3-1-17

KYTX 7:05 AM. CST March 01, 2017

Today's Water Cooler Question: The most unusual thing people say they put ketchup on is fried chicken, followed by THIS.
 
The answer is: Scrambled Eggs 
 

