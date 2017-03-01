Close Water Cooler Question: 3-1-17 KYTX 7:05 AM. CST March 01, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Today's Water Cooler Question: The most unusual thing people say they put ketchup on is fried chicken, followed by THIS. The answer is: Scrambled Eggs (© 2017 KYTX) CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment More Stories Full Speech: Pres. Trump's address to joint session… Feb 28, 2017, 8:38 p.m. Update: 3 killed in Van Zandt County murder-suicide… Feb 28, 2017, 12:44 p.m. Students help girl survive asthma attack on school bus Mar. 1, 2017, 5:04 a.m.
