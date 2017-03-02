Close Water Cooler Question: 3-2-17 KYTX 7:01 AM. CST March 02, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Today's Water Cooler Question: THIS is the #1 way to get a song out of your head. The answer is: Chew gum! (© 2017 KYTX) CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment More Stories Suspect in Tyler Police standoff in custody on ICE Detainer Mar. 1, 2017, 2:17 p.m. Texas Rangers launch investigation into Baylor University Mar. 1, 2017, 4:41 p.m. Parents concerned after student pulls knife at… Mar. 1, 2017, 6:47 p.m.
