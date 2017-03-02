KYTX
Close

Water Cooler Question: 3-2-17

KYTX 7:01 AM. CST March 02, 2017

Today's Water Cooler Question: THIS is the #1 way to get a song out of your head. 
 
The answer is: Chew gum!
 
 
 

(© 2017 KYTX)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
More Stories