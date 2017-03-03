KYTX
Close

Water Cooler Question: 3-3-17

KYTX 7:02 AM. CST March 03, 2017

Today's Water Cooler Question: According to a study, moms say This about 122 times a year.
 
The answer is: "Go clean your room"
 

(© 2017 KYTX)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
More Stories