Close Water Cooler Question: 3-3-17 KYTX 7:02 AM. CST March 03, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Today's Water Cooler Question: According to a study, moms say This about 122 times a year. The answer is: "Go clean your room" (© 2017 KYTX) CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment More Stories 19Now Digital Stream Jan 25, 2017, 10:25 a.m. New U.S. citizens welcomed during Tyler… Mar. 2, 2017, 7:19 p.m. Project Cinderella: Help youth in Tyler attend prom Mar. 2, 2017, 8:28 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs