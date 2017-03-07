KYTX
Water Cooler Question: 3-7-17

KYTX 7:00 AM. CST March 07, 2017

Today's Water Cooler Question: According to a survey, men are apparently happier , healthier and more confident if he has THIS. 

The answer is: A sister!

 

