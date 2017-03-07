Close Water Cooler Question: 3-7-17 KYTX 7:00 AM. CST March 07, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Today's Water Cooler Question: According to a survey, men are apparently happier , healthier and more confident if he has THIS. The answer is: A sister! (© 2017 KYTX) CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment More Stories East Mountain mayor and police force resign Mar. 6, 2017, 5:31 p.m. Drunk driver indicted in grandson's death Mar. 6, 2017, 10:27 a.m. Troopers seize $7 million worth of cocaine Mar. 6, 2017, 10:08 p.m.
