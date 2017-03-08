Close Water Cooler Question: 3-8-17 KYTX 7:04 AM. CST March 08, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Today's Water Cooler Question: 30% will leave the house today with one of these, with no intention of using it… The answer is:Full gym bag. © 2017 KYTX-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment More Stories SCSO: Arrest in ETX marijuana fields linked to… Mar. 7, 2017, 2:36 p.m. Train slams into charter bus in Biloxi - 4 dead,… Mar. 7, 2017, 3:17 p.m. UT Tyler emergency alert app back online Mar. 7, 2017, 8:58 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs