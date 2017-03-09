Close Water Cooler Question: 3-9-17 KYTX 7:02 AM. CST March 09, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST A recent survey of wedding proposals found that 20% of them have THIS in common. The answer is: Was done by text. © 2017 KYTX-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment More Stories Arrests made in Sheryia Grant's disappearance Mar. 8, 2017, 7:36 p.m. Robbery, shooting, stabbing leads to 3 family… Mar. 8, 2017, 2:01 p.m. Longview mother arrested for murder in her child's death Mar. 8, 2017, 10:38 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs