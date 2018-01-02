Ways to avoid frozen pipes during freezing temps

LONGVIEW - Freezing temperatures can do more than give you the flu.

They can cause your pipes to freeze and then burst when the water thaws out.

Master Plumber Adrian Maxwell has spent 20 years fixing and preventing frozen pipes.

He says one way to know your pipes have frozen is when you turn up your faucet and no water comes out.

"A pipe cannot take the expansion of that water so therefore it cracks and bursts,” Maxwell says. “Now you won't know it has burst until it thaws out enough to get that water moving through the line again.”

Plumber recommend buying foam insulation at a hardware store to protect exterior pipes. Maxwell says a few dollars towards insulation exterior pipes can prevent a plumbing bill.

