Grassroots America — We the People set to issue statement about Smith County DA race, endorsement

SMITH COUNTY - UPDATE:

Grassroots America – We the People’s Executive Director JoAnn Fleming held a press conference on Monday to reaffirm the group’s support for Smith County District Attorney candidate Jacob Putman.

Putman, a current assistant district attorney, faces Tyler attorney Alicia Barkely in the March 6 Republican Primary.

ORIGINAL:

The Board of Directors of Grassroots America completed an investigation and review of issues involved in the Smith County District Attorney's race.

Grassroots America Executive Director JoAnn Fleming will issue a statement regarding their findings and endorsement decision at 10:30 a.m. Monday at the Smith County Commissioners Court, 200 E. Ferguson Street.

The Tyler Morning Telegraph will have a reporter in the courtroom. The news conference will be live and available on the Tyler Paper Facebook page.

