What you need to know before casting an early vote

Vote Button- Generic Image (Photo: Custom)

SMITH COUNTY - First day of early voting for March primaries started on Tuesday and will end on March 2. This year, Texas has the earliest primary voting dates in the country.

If you plan on casting an early vote in Texas, you will have to bring a valid form of a photo identification to the polling place.

That can include:

Valid Texas driver's license

Texas personal identification card

Military identification card

Texas handgun license

United States citizenship certificate

United States passport

Those who do not have a valid photo identification can vote if they a "reasonable impediment declaration" and present one of the following supporting documents:

Expired Texas license or personal identification card

Voter registration card

Government check or any other government document with your name and address

Utility bill

If you live in Smith County and would like to find a nearby polling place, you can visit the Smith County website.

If you live in Gregg County and would like to find a nearby polling place, you can visit the Gregg County Votes website.

© 2018 KYTX-TV