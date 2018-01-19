What's up with the cloudy water?

TYLER - Since last Friday, the City of Tyler has experienced over 28 main line breaks, with breaks comes repairs and flushing which causes air to get into the water stream and into your home.

"Cloudiness comes from turbulence, so when the water is moving in the pipe and the pipe gets twisted around and so it takes on entrapped air which when you see hundreds of thousands bubbles it appears to be cloudy water." Jimmie Johnson, Director of Utilities from the City of Tyler said.

It's harmless and it actually more common than you think.

If you continue experiencing the cloudy water or have any questions about it, you can contact the City of Tyler Utilities Service Center at 903-531-1285.

