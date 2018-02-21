When America's Pastor ran the air waves in East Texas

TYLER - When Billy Graham was dominating the media with his crusades, Hos Huggins remembered when big named stars like: Johnny Cash, Charlie Daniel and Ricky Skaggs would perform before America's pastor preached. That was a time when Huggins would broadcast it on Tyler's first country music radio station. He said it was KROZ.

"Talk about a icon," Huggins said. "There are no icons that compare with him."

Since the 1960s, Huggins broadcasted Graham's famous crusades through radio and television for East Texans to experience. He said when watching the pastor preach, it was as if Graham was personally speaking to the viewer. Huggins said the news of Graham's passing is tough to absorb. He said his [Graham's] voice was like no other. To Huggins, the reverend has zeal and a passion for preaching, which made him a fan. When Graham asked the people to bow their heads to pray, Huggins was going along.

Graham's last crusade was 2005. The time Huggin's spent air those sermons are memories that he holds on to. The moments he shared with a man who dedicated his life to preaching gospels from the Bible.

© 2018 KYTX-TV