Where to find shelter from a tornado at area businesses

TYLER, TX - Hoping for the best... but preparing for the worst.

Area businesses have plans in place in case of a tornado.

Some of them, like Broadway Square Mall, have tornado shelters.

The mall uses the service hallways as their shelters. Candice Foster, with Broadway Square Mall says they let shoppers and employees know over their broadcast system.

From there, shoppers are guided to the nearest shelter.

Traditions restaurant and catering has survived severe weather for dozens of years.

Robert Owens with Traditions says when a tornado watch is issued and winds pick up, he asks diners to move from their table towards the center of the restaurant.

If the winds get worse and it changes to a tornado warning, his plan is to move everyone into the kitchens and from there to the walk-in coolers.

Smaller businesses like Strada Cafe plan to move people to their back office and dry storage area. That is the only area without lots of cooking equipment, machines, and glass.

All businesses say when a storm pops up, they follow the weather and path of the storm closely.

