Where to watch the eclipse in East Texas

The sun is seen partially covered by the moon on Easter Island, 3700 km off the Chilean coast in the Pacific Ocean, on July 11, 2010. A total solar eclipse began its 11,000 kilometer (6,800 mile) arc over the Pacific Sunday. (Photo: MARTIN BERNETTI/AFP/Getty Images, 2010 AFP)

TYLER - This Monday, August 21, 2017, everyone who lives in North America will get to see a rare eclipse of the sun.

People who live within the eclipse's path of totality will be able to view a true celestial phenomenon: a total solar eclipse.

The path of totality or, the section where the moon will completely cover the sun and it's atmosphere can be seen, will lie from Salem, Oregon to Charleston, South Carolina.

Those who observe the eclipse outside this path will see a partial solar eclipse, where the moon covers a portion of the sun's disk.

If you want to view the eclipse with your fellow east Texans, here are a few watch parties in the area:

TJC: Schedule of events

• 10 and 11 a.m. – "Totality" dome show and eclipse recreation by science center staff

• 11:43 a.m. – Eclipse starts

• 1:13 p.m. – Moment of greatest eclipse

• 2:43 p.m. – Eclipse ends

• 3 p.m. – "Totality" dome show and eclipse recreation by science center staff : Location: Contact: Brian Kremer Brook Hill School: On Monday, at around 1-1:45pm, our entire student body will be viewing the solar eclipse. We have glasses for the whole school. I would love for you to come out and cover it. I can set you up with our science faculty as well as students to talk more about it: Location: 1051 N. Houston Street | Bullard, TX 75757- Contact: Tammy Stephenson (903) 894-4164 Tyler Library hosts Solar Eclipse Celebration : The celebration will consist of a simple craft and a live-streamed NASA viewing program. Participants will observe the eclipse from the Library parking lot at approximately 1:15 pm. The first 25 attendees will go home with a pin-hole projector designed by NASA and printed from the Library's 3D printer. Light refreshments will also be served: Location: 201 S College Ave, Tyler, TX 75702: Contact: Connie Greer Letourneau University Watch Party: Letourneau is handing out solar glasses and expect to have groups watching it on campus. Start 11:30-1pm: Location: 2100 S. Mobberly Ave.

Longview, TX 75602- Contact: Janet Ragland Discovery Science Place: Fingers crossed for clear skies! Come join us at the DSP from 11:30am-3:00pm Monday for eclipse viewing activities, hands-on science, Kona Ice snow-cones for sale, and more:Location: 308 N. Broadway Ave., Tyler TX 75702-Contact: Chris Rasure

