White Oak ISD parents urge district to improve student safety

WHITE OAK - White Oak ISD and Police call it an ill-advised prank but parents are urging the district to add safety measures to their schools.

On Friday a picture of a child holding a gun circulated around social media. In the picture there was a message saying, “First Florida and now your very own White Oak, TX, who’s next>”

Many parents say they were outraged to see that threat.

"This is a joke, this has to be a photo shot joke,” White Oak High School parent Rosa Willis says. “I am afraid they are just going to sweep this under the rug.”

White Oak ISD Superintendent Michael Gilbert released a statement on Facebook saying, “The district has investigated and determined the threat was not real. instead, it was a very ill-advised "prank.”

Many parents I spoke tell me this is more than a prank and needs to be addressed.

White Oak Police say the child in the picture has been interviewed and he was holding a bb gun. The picture is a year old and someone else modified it with the threat.

Still parents say district safety needs to be improved.

"If you allow this nonsense, basically what its being called an ill-advised prank, without any consequences, you're not doing your job,” Willis says.

Because of Presidents’ Day, White Oak ISD is closed. We are waiting for Superintendent Gilbert to return our call on student safety.

