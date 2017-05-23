Whitehouse approves contract for recreation center management

WHITEHOUSE - Thee City of Whitehouse Recreation Center will soon be under new management.

City council approved a contract with C3 Inc. which will operate the facility as "The REC."

C3 Inc. was formed by leaders of Crossroads Church in Tyler, who proposed plans to the City of Whitehouse in April.

For 16 years, the YMCA of Tyler has operated the facility, receiving a $40,000 annual stipend from the city.

According to Whitehouse City Manager Aaron Smith, the city offered the YMCA a new contract without the stipend.

"Ultimately, the root of this is that the city had limited funds," Smith said. "Our fund balance runs at this point between six and seven weeks. We should be between four months."

The YMCA declined the offer, which prompted discussions with Crossroads Church.

Smith said the agreement with C3 allows the city to save money with little or no impact to recreation center services.

"We're not looking to come in and boot everybody out and start from scratch," said Anthony Johnson, assistant pastor at Crossroads Church. "That would be foolish. We want to continue on a great thing that's already started,"

Johnson said that includes allowing existing staff to re-apply for their positions when the contract takes effect October 1.

Under the agreement, the city requires the facility be operated without promotion or endorsement of religious beliefs.

"All activities and services provided by the REC at the Facility shall be completely secular in nature," the contract reads.

Johnson said residents can expect the same programs -- including child care, exercise and others -- currently offered by the YMCA.

He said funding will come primarily from membership fees.

© 2017 KYTX-TV