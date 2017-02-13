Whitehouse ISD bus accident sends 1 student to hospital

Photo courtesy Rebecca Kay Moore

WHITEHOUSE - One student was sent to the hospital for observation after a minor bus accident in Whitehouse.

According to Whitehouse ISD Superintendent Dr. Chris Moran, a school bus turning around in Forest Hollow Estates clipped the side of a parked car.





Photo courtesy of Rebecca Kay Moore

One female student complaining of back pain was sent to the hospital for observation, but no other injuries were reported. No one was in the car at the time of the accident.

Another driver was assigned to the bus to finish the route.

The bus was carrying students ages 6 to 12 years old.

(© 2017 KYTX)