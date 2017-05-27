KYTX
Close

Whitehouse residents celebrate Freedom in the Park

Gabriela Garcia, KYTX 12:52 AM. CDT May 28, 2017

WHITEHOUSE - Americans are celebrating Memorial Day in many ways and Whitehouse's Freedom in the Park event hosted a commemoration to remember.

Families from all over East Texas came out on Saturday afternoon and into the evening for Whitehouse's annual celebration that featured a car show, barbeque contest, live music and a myriad of other activities. 

To finish the night off with a bang, event goers were treated with a lively fireworks show.

Event organizers all agreed that this year's turnout was such a success that plans are already underway for next year's festivities.

© 2017 KYTX-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories