WHITEHOUSE - An 18-wheeler stuck in a ditch has temporarily closed Farm-To-Market Road 346 from Farm-To-Market Road 756 to George Taylor Road in Whitehouse for at least another hour while crews work to clear the semi-truck that is stuck across all lanes of traffic on Farm-To-Market Road 346.

Smith County Emergency Services District 2 are asking drivers to avoid the area.

Motorist should choose alternate routes. Whitehouse ISD school traffic will be delayed due to this incident. Whitehouse ISD is aware of the situation

